Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ANEB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $71.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

