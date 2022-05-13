Angelo Bartolini Sells 3,100 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares in the company, valued at C$1,539,855.72.

Angelo Bartolini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.60, for a total transaction of C$89,200.00.

TSE AIF traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,386. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 72.70. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.55.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.