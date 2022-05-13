Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 277,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. Angi has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Angi by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Angi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

