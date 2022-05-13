Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.