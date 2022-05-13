Anglo Pacific Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

APF opened at GBX 160.63 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.06. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.38). The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market cap of £343.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($60,118.06). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.68), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($15,350.51). Insiders have sold a total of 55,656 shares of company stock worth $8,634,128 in the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.