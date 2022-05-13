Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Sells $254,599.76 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AR traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,161,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 3.72.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.