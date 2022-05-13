Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT Lowered to €55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $36.90 on Monday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.