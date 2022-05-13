Apollon Limassol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,599.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $357,874.81 and approximately $144,599.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00111809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00022407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00292475 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

