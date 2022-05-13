Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will report $315.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.90 million and the lowest is $292.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $247.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,478,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,472,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. 165,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

