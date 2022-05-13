Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $716,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.27 on Friday, hitting $112.03. 335,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

