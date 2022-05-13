AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE APP traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 146,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,798. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.