AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.77% of AptarGroup worth $223,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $108.19. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $155.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.