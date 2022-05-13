Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%.

Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 81,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

APVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

