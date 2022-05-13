Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,711. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

