Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion.

APTV stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

