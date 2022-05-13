Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.47. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

