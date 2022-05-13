Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 155.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

