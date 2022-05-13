Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Announces Earnings Results

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Aravive has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aravive by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aravive by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

