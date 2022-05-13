Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Announces Earnings Results

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Aravive has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.57.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.
Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
