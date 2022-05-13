ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ArcelorMittal’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains focused on reducing costs. It is implementing a $1-billion fixed cost reduction program that is expected to lend support to its bottom line. Footprint optimization should also aid in improving cost optimization. ArcelorMittal’s efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. It also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to return value to shareholders. Further, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity. It is also focused on shifting to high-added value products, including automotive steel line. The new generation of advanced high strength steels (AHSS) allow the company to meet customer requirements through a strong technical and product portfolio.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29,247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 152,381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

