Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,038. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 983,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $3,785,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.