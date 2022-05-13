Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after buying an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

