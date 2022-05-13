Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 9.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares were down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 7,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 260,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

