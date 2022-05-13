Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.05

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.19. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 659,753 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market cap of $717.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

