Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 184.4% in April

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 92,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,692. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director Bruce H. Spector purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 628.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 187,821 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

