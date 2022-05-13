argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $290.29

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $290.29, but opened at $313.93. argenx shares last traded at $305.77, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.64. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,801,000 after buying an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in argenx by 341.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

