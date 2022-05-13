Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.57 Million

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will post $539.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $531.50 million and the highest is $552.50 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. 320,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

