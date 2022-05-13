Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Lowered to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$1.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.31.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

AR stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.27. 2,732,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,987. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.60.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.