ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 64,705 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 145,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $4.72 on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,425,563. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

