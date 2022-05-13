Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.86% and a negative net margin of 517.55%.
Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
