ARMOR (ARMOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,552.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $45,552.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00542305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 150.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036834 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.22 or 1.98611575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

