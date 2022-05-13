Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.76

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 7590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

