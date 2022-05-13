Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.76

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 7590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

