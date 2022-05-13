Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

