Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

