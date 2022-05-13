Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 5,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

About Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

