Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $80.01. 3,365,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,707. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

