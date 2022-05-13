ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.29. 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average session volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.
About ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASICS (ASCCF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.