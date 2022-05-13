ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.29. 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average session volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Get ASICS alerts:

About ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.