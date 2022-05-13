ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) were down 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 63,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 682% from the average daily volume of 8,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.