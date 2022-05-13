Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 623,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,810. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

