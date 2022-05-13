Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 623,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 148,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 505.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

