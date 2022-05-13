Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 1,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.88. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

