Associated Banc Corp Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $219.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.93. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

