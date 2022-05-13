Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.27 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

