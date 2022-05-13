Associated Banc Corp Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 1,956,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,418. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $938,412 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.