Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,861 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock worth $12,332,620. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $19.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,140. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

