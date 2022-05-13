Associated Banc Corp Purchases 985 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,938,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.42. 1,355,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.71 and a 200 day moving average of $593.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.