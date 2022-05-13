Associated Banc Corp Sells 3,783 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,032,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,061,000 after buying an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $65.72. 15,906,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.