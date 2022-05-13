AstraZeneca (AZN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($141.78) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £120 ($147.95) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £120 ($147.95) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($141.78) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($135.62) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/3/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($141.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($147.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £120 ($147.95) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($85.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/29/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($117.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/27/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($147.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($141.78) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($117.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/13/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($141.78) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($147.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($135.62) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($147.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($141.78) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($123.29) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($129.45) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($141.78) price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($129.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($123.29) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($141.78) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($123.29) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($129.45) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($129.45) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £102.42 ($126.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,157.33. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7,824 ($96.46) and a 52 week high of £110 ($135.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £158.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,625.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

