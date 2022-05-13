Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,429. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATHA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

