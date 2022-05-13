Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%.

ATLC traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 118,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,440. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atlanticus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $91.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

About Atlanticus (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.